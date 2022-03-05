Credits (CS) Trading Up 1.3% Over Last Week

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Credits coin can now be bought for about $0.0348 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Credits has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Credits has a total market capitalization of $7.77 million and approximately $50,696.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Credits Coin Profile

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

