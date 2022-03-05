Critical Analysis: NutraLife BioSciences (OTCMKTS:NLBS) and DAIRY CREST GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DRCSY)

NutraLife BioSciences (OTCMKTS:NLBS – Get Rating) and DAIRY CREST GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DRCSY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

NutraLife BioSciences has a beta of -1.54, meaning that its stock price is 254% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DAIRY CREST GRP/ADR has a beta of -0.48, meaning that its stock price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for NutraLife BioSciences and DAIRY CREST GRP/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NutraLife BioSciences 0 0 0 0 N/A DAIRY CREST GRP/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NutraLife BioSciences and DAIRY CREST GRP/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NutraLife BioSciences $1.26 million 12.26 -$2.89 million ($0.04) -2.24 DAIRY CREST GRP/ADR $605.73 million 2.33 $198.34 million $0.02 25.00

DAIRY CREST GRP/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than NutraLife BioSciences. NutraLife BioSciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DAIRY CREST GRP/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NutraLife BioSciences and DAIRY CREST GRP/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NutraLife BioSciences -934.45% -41,321.96% -109.08% DAIRY CREST GRP/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Summary

DAIRY CREST GRP/ADR beats NutraLife BioSciences on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

NutraLife BioSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

NutraLife BioSciences, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of nutritional and dietary oral spray products. Its private label products include cannabidiol-infused oral sprays, tinctures, pet drops, pain balms and face creams and nutraceutical oral spray products for sleep support and weight loss packaged under the customer’s brand names. The company was founded by Edgar Jason Ward on April 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Coconut Creek, FL.

DAIRY CREST GRP/ADR Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dairy Crest Group plc processes and markets branded dairy products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers cheese products under the Cathedral City, Davidstow, and Chedds brands; butters, spreads, and oils under the Clover, Country Life, Utterly Butterly, Vitalite, Willow, and Frylight brands. It also provides soy sauces, salad dressings, mustards, and Worcester sauces; and produces and sells demineralized whey and galacto-oligosaccharide, as well as other dairy ingredients, including whey butter. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Esher, the United Kingdom. As of April 15, 2019, Dairy Crest Group plc operates as a subsidiary of Saputo Inc.

