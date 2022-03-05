Critical Survey: BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) vs. Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY)

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) and BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Hagerty and BRP Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hagerty N/A N/A N/A BRP Group -3.83% 6.78% 3.33%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Hagerty and BRP Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hagerty 0 0 0 0 N/A BRP Group 0 2 4 0 2.67

BRP Group has a consensus price target of $39.20, indicating a potential upside of 47.59%. Given BRP Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BRP Group is more favorable than Hagerty.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.0% of Hagerty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.5% of BRP Group shares are held by institutional investors. 32.8% of BRP Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hagerty and BRP Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hagerty N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BRP Group $240.92 million 12.37 -$15.70 million ($0.47) -56.51

Hagerty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BRP Group.

Summary

BRP Group beats Hagerty on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hagerty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hagerty, Inc. provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers collector vehicles, motorsports, boats, and business insurance products; and car financing for antique, classic, and collectible vehicles. The company is based in Traverse City, Michigan.

BRP Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRP Group, Inc. markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families. The Specialty segment operates as a wholesale co-brokerage platform that delivers programs requiring underwriting and placement services. The MainStreet segment offers personal insurance, commercial insurance, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in their communities. The Medicare segment provides consultation for government assistance programs and solutions to seniors and individuals through a network of agents. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

