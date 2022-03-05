Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.380-$1.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $740 million-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $478.87 million.

Several research firms recently commented on CCRN. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.57.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Shares of CCRN opened at $21.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $801.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.08. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $30.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $640.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.54 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 52.08% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 197.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 14,363 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,598,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,417,000 after acquiring an additional 64,390 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 227.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 91,085 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 157.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 30,608 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.