Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 28,900 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 218.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Jabil by 5.6% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 19,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,682,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jabil by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 252,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after acquiring an additional 13,037 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Jabil by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,609,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,927,000 after purchasing an additional 55,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Jabil in the third quarter valued at $860,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.38.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 4,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $324,126.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $759,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 122,407 shares of company stock valued at $8,299,320 over the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:JBL opened at $54.79 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.43 and a 12 month high of $72.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.66 and its 200-day moving average is $62.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Jabil had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.53%.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

