Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 2,555 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 96.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Biogen in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $209.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $224.51 and its 200-day moving average is $259.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.83. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.36 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The company has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.45.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. Biogen’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Biogen from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Biogen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Biogen from $244.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.41.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

