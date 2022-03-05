Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 9,970 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,784 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HDB. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,278,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307,242 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,295,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,404.3% during the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,864,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,182 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,728,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,055,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,392,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HDB opened at $57.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.39. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $84.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

