Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,320 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $5,918,248.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HIG shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $67.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.02. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.26 and a 12 month high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

