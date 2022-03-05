Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.92 Million Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 220.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,801 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,941 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 5.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,126.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 56,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 52,208 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 29.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.67.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $130.77 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.11 and a 12-month high of $188.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 76.03 and a beta of 1.98.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $171.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Manhattan Associates (Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.