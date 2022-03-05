Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $3.10 Million Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,468 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,457 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 44,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 15,456 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 102,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 18,077 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 39,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 13,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

NYSE KMI opened at $18.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.76. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 138.46%.

In other news, Director Robert F. Vagt purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

