Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $3.22 Million Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,607 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. McAdam LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $611,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $1,607,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.1% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,451,000 after purchasing an additional 12,461 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,172,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 19,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.17, for a total transaction of $3,905,514.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.80, for a total transaction of $1,014,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,597 shares of company stock valued at $13,739,901. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

KEYS stock opened at $151.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.09 and a 12-month high of $209.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.86.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.69.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

