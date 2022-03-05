Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,784 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,820 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,729,479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $175,942,000 after buying an additional 167,963 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in América Móvil by 215.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,419,176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $95,756,000 after buying an additional 3,701,053 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,522,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $79,908,000 after acquiring an additional 89,440 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in América Móvil during the third quarter valued at about $36,277,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 451,457 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 10,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AMX stock opened at $18.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average of $18.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $21.37.
America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.
