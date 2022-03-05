Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,736 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRH shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays raised CRH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CRH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.22.

CRH opened at $39.79 on Friday. CRH plc has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $54.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

