Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,491 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,793 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,244,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,792,520,000 after buying an additional 293,078 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 8.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,804,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,097,267,000 after buying an additional 1,747,817 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 9.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,061,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $843,447,000 after buying an additional 1,459,233 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,294,631 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $782,944,000 after buying an additional 544,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 8.0% during the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 10,822,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $521,927,000 after buying an additional 802,026 shares during the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. CIBC downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.91.

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $56.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $44.25 and a twelve month high of $56.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.77 and its 200 day moving average is $49.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.22. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.708 per share. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.26%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

