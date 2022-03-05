Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 117.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the third quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 5,914.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 12.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 10.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 45.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ferguson from $186.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ferguson from £155 ($207.97) to £140 ($187.84) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferguson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,789.67.

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $145.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.44. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $116.70 and a 12-month high of $183.67.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. On average, analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

