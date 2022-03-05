Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 19,260 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 244.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,150 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,260 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DKS. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

DKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wedbush cut their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.15.

NYSE DKS opened at $109.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.76 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In related news, Chairman Edward W. Stack acquired 227,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.30 per share, with a total value of $25,038,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total transaction of $538,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,447 shares of company stock worth $2,660,027 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

