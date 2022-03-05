Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,022 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 3,830.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 7,508 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 323.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,508,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,255,000 after buying an additional 75,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

MFC stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.24. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $22.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.75.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.

MFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.27.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

