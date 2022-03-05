Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,483 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,367 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,362,916 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $298,874,000 after purchasing an additional 74,013 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $496,034,000 after purchasing an additional 583,900 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 37,096 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 28,391 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $214.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $206.31 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The company has a market capitalization of $56.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.89.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.53%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.48.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

