Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 12,870 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,870 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KR. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger in the third quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger in the third quarter worth $32,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger in the third quarter worth $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Kroger by 686.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 43,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the third quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

In other news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR stock opened at $58.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.92. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $34.13 and a 12-month high of $58.98. The firm has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.43.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

KR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kroger from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.61.

Kroger Profile (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.