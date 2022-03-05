Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,457 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,275,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,345,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022,430 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 165.1% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,319,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,027 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 11.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,291,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,469,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081,910 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,872,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,433,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,995 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 40.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,418,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $767,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,786 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS opened at $90.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.05, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.25 and a fifty-two week high of $155.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 229.42%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.63.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

