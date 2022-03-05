Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 2,631 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,631 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Pfizer by 95.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,182,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $972,273,000 after purchasing an additional 10,810,020 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 28.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,977,614,000 after buying an additional 10,270,562 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Pfizer by 470.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,012,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $430,657,000 after buying an additional 8,257,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 215.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,457,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,751,000 after buying an additional 5,093,860 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,669,727,000 after buying an additional 3,780,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $48.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $273.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.54. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.96 and a one year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 35.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 41.56%.

Several research analysts have commented on PFE shares. UBS Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

