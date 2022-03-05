Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 3,600 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $671.83.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX stock opened at $535.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $537.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $605.03. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $460.36 and a 12-month high of $706.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.22, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.83 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

