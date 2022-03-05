Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 38,144 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,144 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.3% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 12,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.9% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 24.6% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.4% during the third quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. TD Securities upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.35.

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $54.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.10 and a 200-day moving average of $57.01. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $40.71 and a one year high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $88.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.30.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.43%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.