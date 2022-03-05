Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 8,409 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,409 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $3,576,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 8,571 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 138,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,177,000 after purchasing an additional 48,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 117,102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 48,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 48,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 10,001 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.97, for a total transaction of $1,229,822.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,951 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total transaction of $334,495.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 225,645 shares of company stock worth $25,796,249. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.87.

NYSE PRU opened at $106.43 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $124.22. The stock has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.73%.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

