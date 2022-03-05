CryptoFlow Price Tops $0.0057 on Major Exchanges (CFL)

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 5th. CryptoFlow has a market capitalization of $523,000.08 and approximately $301.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoFlow coin can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CryptoFlow has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoFlow alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00044454 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,658.38 or 0.06730195 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,350.17 or 0.99622505 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00044938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00048489 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002906 BTC.

CryptoFlow Coin Profile

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. The official website for CryptoFlow is cryptoflow.co.uk . CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoFlow Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFlow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoFlow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFlow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFlow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.