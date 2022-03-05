Cryptonovae Reaches Market Cap of $1.59 Million (YAE)

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Cryptonovae has a total market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $7,332.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cryptonovae has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be purchased for $0.0317 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00044047 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,663.73 or 0.06741630 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,434.97 or 0.99805803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00044801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00048439 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,068,471 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae . Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonovae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptonovae using one of the exchanges listed above.

