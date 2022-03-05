CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Short Interest Update

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the January 31st total of 2,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CSPI opened at $7.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.66. CSP has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $11.94. The firm has a market cap of $32.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.35 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get CSP alerts:

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter. CSP had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%.

In other news, major shareholder Joseph R. Nerges acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $25,830.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders acquired 9,545 shares of company stock valued at $80,817 in the last ninety days. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CSP stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned approximately 5.97% of CSP worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CSP (Get Rating)

CSP, Inc engages in developing and marketing information technology integration solutions advanced security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems. It operates through the following segments: High Performance Products and Technology Solutions. The High Performance Products segment designs, manufactures, and delivers products and services to customers that require specialized cyber security services, networking, and signal processing products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.