Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Short Interest Down 34.8% in February

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the January 31st total of 3,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.99, for a total transaction of $203,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total value of $646,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,276 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Cummins by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMI stock traded down $6.95 on Friday, reaching $202.04. 1,830,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,292. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cummins has a twelve month low of $192.02 and a twelve month high of $277.09. The company has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $221.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.02.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cummins will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.08.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

