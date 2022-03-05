CumRocket Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $69,847.00 (CUMMIES)

CumRocket (CURRENCY:CUMMIES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Over the last seven days, CumRocket has traded 85.8% higher against the dollar. One CumRocket coin can now be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CumRocket has a market cap of $10.08 million and approximately $69,847.00 worth of CumRocket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00043789 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,676.26 or 0.06753856 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,572.23 or 0.99865163 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00044779 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00048554 BTC.

CumRocket Coin Profile

CumRocket’s total supply is 1,320,428,309 coins. CumRocket’s official Twitter account is @CumRocketCrypto

Buying and Selling CumRocket

