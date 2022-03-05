Curve DAO Token (CRV) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $189.52 Million

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 5th. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.25 or 0.00005750 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a market cap of $1.03 billion and $189.52 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Curve DAO Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003819 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00035859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00104439 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Coin Profile

CRV is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,701,835,973 coins and its circulating supply is 455,771,748 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curve DAO Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Curve DAO Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curve DAO Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.