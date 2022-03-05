CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.17

Shares of CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.17 and traded as high as C$0.20. CWC Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 282,750 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.65. The company has a market cap of C$88.33 million and a PE ratio of 87.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.17.

About CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC)

CWC Energy Services Corp., a contract drilling and well servicing company, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Production Services. It offers oilfield services, including drilling rigs, service rigs, and swabbing rigs.

