CWV Chain Trading Down 11.7% Over Last 7 Days (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. Over the last week, CWV Chain has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. One CWV Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. CWV Chain has a total market capitalization of $10.43 million and $7,666.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CWV Chain Coin Profile

CWV Chain was first traded on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

CWV Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CWV Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

