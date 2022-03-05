Cyclone Protocol Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $30,269.00 (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Cyclone Protocol has a market cap of $3.04 million and approximately $30,269.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $116.54 or 0.00295060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007670 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00090469 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005372 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000567 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Profile

Cyclone Protocol (CRYPTO:CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,078 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

