CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,834 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.12% of CyrusOne worth $11,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CONE. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CyrusOne during the third quarter worth about $37,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CyrusOne during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in CyrusOne by 291.7% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in CyrusOne during the third quarter worth about $201,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CONE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on CyrusOne from $71.00 to $90.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair downgraded CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyrusOne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.88.

Shares of CONE opened at $90.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 430.00, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.75 and a 200-day moving average of $84.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.63 and a 52 week high of $90.49.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 990.48%.

About CyrusOne (Get Rating)

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant, and single-tenant data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.