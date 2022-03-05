Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Short Interest Down 30.0% in February

Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 623,300 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the January 31st total of 890,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 514,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTKB shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cytek BioSciences from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cytek BioSciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cytek BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cytek BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Cytek BioSciences stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. Cytek BioSciences has a 1-year low of $12.59 and a 1-year high of $28.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.50.

In other Cytek BioSciences news, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $268,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 166,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.72 per share, with a total value of $2,446,890.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,047,048 shares of company stock valued at $14,501,778 and have sold 60,000 shares valued at $859,000.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Cytek BioSciences by 2,465.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $104,000. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

