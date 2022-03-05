Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Short Interest Up 56.3% in February

Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, an increase of 56.3% from the January 31st total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of DWAHY stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.28. 63,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,010. Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $26.37 and a 1 year high of $36.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.98 and a 200 day moving average of $30.64.
Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (DWAHY)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Daiwa House Industry Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiwa House Industry Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.