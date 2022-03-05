Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Short Interest Up 56.3% in February

Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, an increase of 56.3% from the January 31st total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of DWAHY stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.28. 63,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,010. Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $26.37 and a 1 year high of $36.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.98 and a 200 day moving average of $30.64.

Get Daiwa House Industry Co.Ltd. alerts:

Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of construction and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Single-family Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Existing Home Business, Commercial Facilities, Business and Corporate Facilities, and Other Businesses. The Single-family Houses segment sells single-family residences including house and lot packages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Daiwa House Industry Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiwa House Industry Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.