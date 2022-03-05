Dalrada Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Short Interest Up 49.7% in February

Dalrada Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a growth of 49.7% from the January 31st total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 547,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Dalrada stock remained flat at $$0.55 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.60 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 7.90. Dalrada has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.56.

Get Dalrada alerts:

Dalrada (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Dalrada had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 million for the quarter.

Dalrada Financial Corp delivers next-generation manufacturing, engineering, healthcare products and services. It supplies products and services, and also solutions to businesses and consumers worldwide to make a impact in environmental sustainability, healthcare, and business growth leveraging technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dalrada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalrada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.