Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 79.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 77,707 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 0.2% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher stock traded down $4.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $272.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,474,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,586. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $287.69 and its 200 day moving average is $304.93. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $211.22 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.74%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.40.

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

