DAOstack Market Capitalization Achieves $1.61 Million (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 5th. One DAOstack coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0329 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges. DAOstack has a market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $139,670.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DAOstack has traded 24.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,420.76 or 0.99960087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00079412 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00022431 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001981 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00013347 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack (CRYPTO:GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars.

