DAOventures (DVD) One Day Trading Volume Hits $5.00

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. During the last seven days, DAOventures has traded up 30.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DAOventures coin can currently be bought for about $0.0367 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges. DAOventures has a total market cap of $337,705.61 and approximately $5.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00013103 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000198 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00010788 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003471 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00008414 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

DAOventures Profile

DAOventures (CRYPTO:DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao . The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

