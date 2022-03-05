Darwinia Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.95 Million (RING)

Darwinia Network (CURRENCY:RING) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Darwinia Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0186 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Darwinia Network has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Darwinia Network has a total market cap of $9.95 million and $810,437.00 worth of Darwinia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,242.96 or 1.00326825 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00075053 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00022301 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001969 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00012733 BTC.

About Darwinia Network

RING is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2016. Darwinia Network’s total supply is 2,125,637,425 coins and its circulating supply is 534,574,376 coins. Darwinia Network’s official website is darwinia.network . Darwinia Network’s official Twitter account is @DarwiniaNetwork . Darwinia Network’s official message board is medium.com/@DarwiniaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Darwinia Network is an open cross-chain bridge protocol based on Substrate, Darwinia focuses on the construction of future Internet of Tokens, including decentralized tokens swap, exchange, and market. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Darwinia Network directly using US dollars.

