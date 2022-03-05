Dash Price Reaches $89.67 (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Dash coin can currently be bought for $89.67 or 0.00227463 BTC on major exchanges. Dash has a market cap of $951.55 million and $136.64 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dash has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00011890 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003258 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000813 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00033328 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,611,683 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

