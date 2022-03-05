Databroker Price Reaches $0.0392 on Top Exchanges (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. Databroker has a total market cap of $3.31 million and approximately $14.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Databroker has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. One Databroker coin can now be purchased for about $0.0392 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00035778 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00104667 BTC.

About Databroker

DTX is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,462,572 coins. The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao . The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

