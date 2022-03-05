Datamine FLUX (FLUX) Market Capitalization Tops $321,159.14

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Datamine FLUX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000704 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Datamine FLUX has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. Datamine FLUX has a market capitalization of $321,159.14 and approximately $2,248.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Datamine FLUX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00043905 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,634.53 or 0.06686452 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,487.88 or 1.00220408 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00044601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00048256 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Coin Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 1,157,394 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Buying and Selling Datamine FLUX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine FLUX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datamine FLUX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine FLUX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine FLUX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.