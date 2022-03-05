Datamine Price Hits $0.0715 on Top Exchanges (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Datamine coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0715 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Datamine has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. Datamine has a market cap of $227,715.66 and approximately $7,025.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $121.80 or 0.00309305 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000101 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004611 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000621 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $491.12 or 0.01247142 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Datamine Coin Profile

Datamine is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,183,831 coins. Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.