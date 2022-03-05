Davis Select Financial ETF (BATS:DFNL) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Shares of Davis Select Financial ETF (BATS:DFNL – Get Rating) dropped 2.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.43 and last traded at $29.68. Approximately 25,045 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.47.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.38.

