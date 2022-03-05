DecentBet (DBET) Trading Up 100.9% This Week

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One DecentBet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $339,390.89 and $484.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DecentBet has traded 100.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00035668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00104430 BTC.

DecentBet Coin Profile

DecentBet is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

DecentBet Coin Trading

