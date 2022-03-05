Deeper Network (DPR) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.67 Million

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Deeper Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0915 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Deeper Network has a market cap of $114.19 million and $1.67 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00044047 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,643.54 or 0.06703140 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,431.01 or 0.99984032 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00044742 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00048458 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Deeper Network Coin Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

