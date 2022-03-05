DEEPSPACE (DPS) Price Tops $0.22 on Top Exchanges

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded up 32.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 5th. DEEPSPACE has a market cap of $11.57 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DEEPSPACE has traded up 59.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000558 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00044092 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,636.89 or 0.06730969 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,129.78 or 0.99883137 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00044592 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00048334 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002922 BTC.

DEEPSPACE Coin Profile

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame . DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DEEPSPACE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEPSPACE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEEPSPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

