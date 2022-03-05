DeFi Bids (BID) 1-Day Volume Hits $4,120.00

DeFi Bids (CURRENCY:BID) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. During the last week, DeFi Bids has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. DeFi Bids has a total market cap of $287,842.08 and approximately $4,120.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Bids coin can now be bought for $0.0125 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00035775 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00104547 BTC.

DeFi Bids is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 42,433,059 coins and its circulating supply is 22,973,760 coins. The official website for DeFi Bids is defibids.com . DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Bids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Bids should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Bids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

